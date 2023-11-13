Million pound 5 bed modern Fulwood hillside mansion with swimming pool, hot tub, and huge garden up for sale
From the delectable interior design choices and the modern fitted kitchen, to the pool (complete with hot tub) and the huge bedrooms, this Preston property is a dream inside and out, where you’ll fine a massive private garden with patio and lawns. It’s on the market for £1.3m with Reeds Rains, take a look around.
