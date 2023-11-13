News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Million pound 5 bed modern Fulwood hillside mansion with swimming pool, hot tub, and huge garden up for sale

This home has it all.
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 08:24 GMT

From the delectable interior design choices and the modern fitted kitchen, to the pool (complete with hot tub) and the huge bedrooms, this Preston property is a dream inside and out, where you’ll fine a massive private garden with patio and lawns. It’s on the market for £1.3m with Reeds Rains, take a look around.

For those still searching for their dream home, check out these other local properties up for sale…

Tranquil and secluded 4 bed Preston countryside home with slick design and spacious private garden for sale

Uber exclusive 4 bed Ribbleton mansion with stunning modern design and detached garden annexe up for sale

First time buyers’ dream: bargain 3 bed Ashton on Ribble family home with renovated design up for sale

Reeds Rains

1. Fulwood Row

Reeds Rains Photo: Reeds Rains

Photo Sales
Reeds Rains

2. Fulwood Row

Reeds Rains Photo: Reeds Rains

Photo Sales
Reeds Rains

3. Fulwood Row

Reeds Rains Photo: Reeds Rains

Photo Sales
Reeds Rains

4. Fulwood Row

Reeds Rains Photo: Reeds Rains

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FulwoodPrestonReeds RainsRibbletonUberAshton