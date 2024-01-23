News you can trust since 1886
Massive 7 bed cul de sac Kirkham family home with open plan design and private garden on the market

This cul de sac home is a sight to behold.
By Jack Marshall
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:23 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 09:42 GMT

On the market for £380,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this huge seven-bed Kirkham property is about as spacious a family home as you could imagine, featuring an extension, oodles of space, a fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a private rear garden. Take a look around...

