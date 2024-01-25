Massive 5 bed detached Clayton le Woods family home with modern design and sprawling private garden for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £500,000 with Home Truths, this spectacular five-bed detached Clayton le Woods family home is defined by its grand nature, its spacious design, and its modern finish. Take a look around...
