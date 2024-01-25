News you can trust since 1886
Massive 5 bed detached Clayton le Woods family home with modern design and sprawling private garden for sale

This home simply has it all.
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Nov 2023, 14:22 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 11:21 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £500,000 with Home Truths, this spectacular five-bed detached Clayton le Woods family home is defined by its grand nature, its spacious design, and its modern finish. Take a look around...

Hampton Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR25 5SH

1. Hampton Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR25 5SH (Credit: Home Truths)

Hampton Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR25 5SH

Hampton Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR25 5SH

2. Hampton Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR25 5SH (Credit: Home Truths)

Hampton Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR25 5SH

Hampton Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR25 5SH

3. Hampton Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR25 5SH (Credit: Home Truths)

Hampton Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR25 5SH

Hampton Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR25 5SH

4. Hampton Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR25 5SH (Credit: Home Truths)

Hampton Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR25 5SH

