On the market for £391,500 with The Square Room, this charming and spacious three-bed family home on Fleetwood Road in Fleetwood is perfect for modern living, sitting on a spacious plot with easy access to local amenities, schools, and transport links.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
It features a modern open-plan kitchen/family room, a master bedroom with an en-suite and dressing room, and spacious rooms throughout. Currently, the house has three bedrooms, but the front reception room can be converted into a fourth bedroom.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The property includes a porch, entrance hall/office, lounge, dining room, living room, kitchen, utility room/W.C., and a downstairs bedroom. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a large landing.
The property has a driveway, garage, and well-maintained gardens. The rear garden includes a raised hardwood decking area, a garden room with an undercover sitting area, and a hot tub. The home also benefits from a large tandem garage with light and power supply.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Take a look around…
Also, be sure not to miss:
I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.