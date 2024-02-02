On the market for £1.2m with Armitstead Barnett, this magnificent piece of real estate comprises of two fantastic homes set within 2.14 acres - Three Wheels Ranch, a 4-bedroom barn conversion; and Three Wheels Barn, a separate 3 bedroom home. Located in Catforth, this place is magical, quiet, and spacious, plus it offers potential as a business given that it's currently being used as a B&B. Take a look around...