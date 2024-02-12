WATCH: Take a video tour of this 7 bed rural Catforth property featuring two modern homes & 2-acre garden
and live on Freeview channel 276
On the market for £1.2m with Armitstead Barnett, this magnificent piece of real estate comprises of two fantastic homes set within 2.14 acres - Three Wheels Ranch, a 4-bedroom barn conversion; and Three Wheels Barn, a separate 3 bedroom home. Located in Catforth, this place is magical, quiet, and spacious, plus it offers potential as a business given that it's currently being used as a B&B. Take a look around and check out our picture gallery here.
Be sure not to miss some of these other local properties on the market…
Quirky and characterful 4 bed Fulwood woodland family home with breakfast kitchen and large garden for sale
Brand new uber modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with open plan design and secluded garden up for sale