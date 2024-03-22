Downton Abbey style 4 bed Lancashire countryside mansion with uber modern interior & huge garden for sale

This 1830s gem is a sight to behold.
By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:11 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 14:21 GMT

On the market for £1m with Ben Rose, this utterly sumptuous four-bed detached Barton manor house is like something out of a fairytale. Words can barely do this property justice, but it features gorgeous open and airy spaces, well-appointed living rooms, a stunning modern kitchen, a cellar, huge bedrooms, and sprawling grounds boasting a private driveway, mature trees, and a new patio. Take a look around...

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

1. Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Related topics:GeorgianLancashireBartonPrestonDownton AbbeyGardens