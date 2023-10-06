Magical 4 bed detached Lancashire countryside cottage with classic interior and sprawling garden on the market
On the market for offers in excess of £850,000 with Proctors, this magical Pleasington cottage dates back to the 18th century and boasts three reception rooms, a large sun room, an open plan kitchen, a utility room and pantry, spacious bedrooms including a main with en suite, and a glorious sprawling garden. Take a look around...
