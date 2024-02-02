On the market for a bargain £139,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this lovely two-bed Ribbleton home features double glazing throughout, gas central heating, spacious rooms including two double bedrooms, a good-sized rear garden, and ample parking for multiple cars. Take a look around...
