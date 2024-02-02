News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Bargain Tudor-style 2 bed Preston home with spacious interior, modern kitchen, and secluded garden for sale

This semi-detached property is an ideal investment for a first-time buyer.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 14:28 GMT

On the market for a bargain £139,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this lovely two-bed Ribbleton home features double glazing throughout, gas central heating, spacious rooms including two double bedrooms, a good-sized rear garden, and ample parking for multiple cars. Take a look around...

Househunters, be sure not to miss...

Charming 3 storey Longridge cottage with fitted kitchen and private garden on the market for bargain price

Dream 3 bed Leyland family home with detached garage, modern fitted kitchen, sun room & large garden for sale

Tranquil and secluded 4 bed Preston countryside home with slick design and spacious private garden for sale

Dewhurst Homes

1. Canterbury Road

Dewhurst Homes Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Photo Sales
Dewhurst Homes

2. Canterbury Road

Dewhurst Homes Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Photo Sales
Dewhurst Homes

3. Canterbury Road

Dewhurst Homes Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Photo Sales
Dewhurst Homes

4. Canterbury Road

Dewhurst Homes Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonRibbletonlongridge