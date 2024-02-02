On the market for offers in excess of £239,950 with Ben Rose, this quaint Ribbleton home is nestled away in a corner of bucolic perfection and features a spacious reception hall, a front lounge with fireplace and bay window, a spacious kitchen/diner, a main bedroom with another bay window, a family bathroom, a detached garage, and a large rear garage arranged over two tiers. Take a look around...
