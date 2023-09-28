News you can trust since 1886
Complete package: 4 bed Fulwood family home with ultra modern interior and private landscaped garden for sale

As the estate agents say, this is ‘a family home that is certain to tick all of those important boxes’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:04 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:44 BST

On the market for £349,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this lovely four-bed semi-detached Fulwood property is the epitome of family living, featuring a large lounge with bay window, a fitted kitchen with breakfast bar, a dining area and utility room, spacious bedrooms including a main with walk-in wardrobe and en suite, a garage, and a rear lawned garden with patio. Take a look around...

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

1. Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

2. Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

3. Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

4. Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

