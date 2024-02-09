News you can trust since 1886
Magical 2 bed Chorley cul de sac bungalow with open plan modern kitchen and gorgeous private garden for sale

This spacious bungalow is a stunner.
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Dec 2023, 15:06 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 10:58 GMT

On the market for £290,000 with Bridgfords, this charming two-bed Chorley bungalow features a welcoming entrance hallway, a cosy lounge, a modern fitted dining kitchen, an orangery with log burner, two double bedrooms, a modern bathroom suite, and magical gardens to the front, side, and rear. Take a look around...

Rowan Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Bridgfords)

Rowan Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Bridgfords)

Rowan Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Bridgfords) Photo: Rowan Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Bridgfords)

Rowan Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Bridgfords)

2. Rowan Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Bridgfords)

Rowan Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Bridgfords) Photo: Rowan Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Bridgfords)

Rowan Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Bridgfords)

3. Rowan Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Bridgfords)

Rowan Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Bridgfords) Photo: Rowan Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Bridgfords)

Rowan Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Bridgfords)

4. Rowan Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Bridgfords)

Rowan Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Bridgfords) Photo: Rowan Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Bridgfords)

