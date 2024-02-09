On the market for £290,000 with Bridgfords, this charming two-bed Chorley bungalow features a welcoming entrance hallway, a cosy lounge, a modern fitted dining kitchen, an orangery with log burner, two double bedrooms, a modern bathroom suite, and magical gardens to the front, side, and rear. Take a look around...
