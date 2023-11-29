News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Supreme 5 bed Woodplumpton mansion with uber modern design, open plan layout, and south facing garden for sale

This home is a modern wonder.
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Nov 2023, 14:32 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 14:32 GMT

On the market for £600,000 with Moving Works, this stunning five-bed Woodplumpton family home is everything you could want from a modern home, featuring a huge open plan living dining kitchen, two extra reception rooms, large bedrooms including a main with dressing room and en suite, and a gorgeous south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...

Still house-hunting? Check out these other homes on the market locally…

Massive 4 bed detached Longton family home with stunning modern design and south facing garden up for sale

Historic 4 bed detached Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale

Half a million pound detached 4 bed Broughton mansion on tranquil cul de sac with huge garden on the market

Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

1. Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

2. Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

3. Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

4. Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:longridge