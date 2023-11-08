Luxury 6 bed detached Grimsargh mansion with awesome modern kitchen, multiple en suites, and gorgeous gardens up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Kingswood, this glorious six-bed Grimsargh home is the epitome of style and spaciousness, featuring two reception rooms, a luxury modern kitchen, a utility room, multiple en suites, and front and rear gardens. Take a look around…
