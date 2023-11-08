News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Luxury 6 bed detached Grimsargh mansion with awesome modern kitchen, multiple en suites, and gorgeous gardens up for sale

This home is stunning.
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 11:19 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Kingswood, this glorious six-bed Grimsargh home is the epitome of style and spaciousness, featuring two reception rooms, a luxury modern kitchen, a utility room, multiple en suites, and front and rear gardens. Take a look around…

Also on the market locally…

Spectacular detached 4 bed woodland Bamber Bridge home on peaceful cul-de-sac up for sale for attractive price

Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood mega home with natural light, modern open plan layout, and huge private garden on the market

Hidden gem 5 bed Goosnargh family home with fitted kitchen and modern landscaped garden on the market

Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

1. Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

2. Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

3. Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

4. Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:FulwoodGoosnargh