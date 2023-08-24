Ultra clean cut 4 bed Ribble Valley super home with flawless design, gym, and massive garden up for sale
This is one of the North West’s most clean-cut properties.
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £895,000 with Proctors Estate Agency, this spectacular 4 bed detached Balderstone home is clearly one of the Ribble Valley’s finest properties, boasting a super-slick interior design, an open-plan layout, huge living spaces and bedrooms, and a flawless rear garden. Take a look around...
