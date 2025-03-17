Lovely spacious 3 bed Fulwood family home with exceptional private garden on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:22 BST

This property offers a fantastic opportunity for those looking for a spacious home in a desirable location.

On the market for £240,000 with Purple Bricks, this home is not only well position in the well-connected but still quiet area of Fulwood, but it is also the ideal Preston family home, offering a blend of space and modern touches.

An extended 3-bed semi-detached home, this Fulwood property benefits from its location close to an excellent range of local amenities, various public transport options, and motorway links for commuters.

Also sitting near schools for all ages, this home boasts a charming façade, but its true character shines through via its spacious interior and its truly lovely back garden, which is a secluded slice of private heaven.

Heading into the property, it features a spacious and welcoming entrance hall, a large family lounge, a second auxiliary reception room, a handy and useful ground floor WC, and a heart-of-the-home extended kitchen.

Upstairs, this property boasts a trio of well-proportioned bedrooms as well as a sleek family bathroom, while outside you’ll find a peaceful enclosed rear garden alongside a garage and a private driveway.

Beechwood Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beechwood Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beechwood Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Beechwood Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beechwood Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beechwood Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beechwood Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Beechwood Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beechwood Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beechwood Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beechwood Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Beechwood Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beechwood Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beechwood Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

Beechwood Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Beechwood Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks)

