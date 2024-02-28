News you can trust since 1886
Lovely & peaceful 3 bed cul de sac Chorley family home with ultra modern design and private garden for sale

This home has it all... including a very attractive price-tag.

By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Feb 2024, 11:05 GMT

On the market for £214,995 with Red Rose, this charming three-bed end-of-terrace Buckshaw Village home is as clean-cut as it is spacious, featuring a modern and stylish interior design, large bedrooms and a modern bathroom suite, and a secluded rear garden area. Take a look around...

