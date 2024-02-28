On the market for £214,995 with Red Rose, this charming three-bed end-of-terrace Buckshaw Village home is as clean-cut as it is spacious, featuring a modern and stylish interior design, large bedrooms and a modern bathroom suite, and a secluded rear garden area. Take a look around...
