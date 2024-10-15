Landscaped garden, extension, open plan design: Stunning 3-storey Chorley family home for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 14:27 BST

Here’s what’s on the market...

On the market for offers in excess of £225,000 with Purplebricks, this three-bed Chorley family home is as stylish as it is unique.

A magnificent detached property, this home is close to local amenities, public transport links, and the motorway, meaning that it marries both tranquil seclusion with accessibility for everyday life.

Located in Whittle-le-Woods, this home features a double driveway to the front, a lovely entrance hall, a spacious family lounge, a charming open-plan modern fully-fitted kitchen/diner, and a bright and airy conservatory with French doors onto the large patio and private garden.

Upstairs, the home features, three well-proportioned bedrooms - one of which is on the second floor - and a modern three-piece family bathroom. In addition, there are private and enclosed rear gardens.

Take a look around....

1. Derek Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Derek Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Derek Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Derek Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Derek Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Derek Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Derek Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Derek Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

