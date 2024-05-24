On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Kingswood, this glorious six-bed Grimsargh home is the epitome of style and spaciousness, featuring two reception rooms, a luxury modern kitchen, a utility room, multiple en suites, and front and rear gardens.
As the estate agents say: “It is rare that properties of this type in this location come to the market for sale.”
Take a look around...
Also on the market locally...
Wow, I think this chain free 3 bed Ingol bungalow with classic countryside design & massive garden has it all
I found the cheapest family home in Lancashire, a 3 bed Darwen cul de sac property for sale for £30,000
Tranquil 4 bed Preston country home perfect for growing family with slick design and spacious garden for sale
I love how it exudes modern elegance: supreme 5 bed detached Longton home with stunning garden for sale
I'm blown away... spectacular 7 bed Preston mansion with bar, games room, and 2 AirBnBs on the market