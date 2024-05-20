I love how it exudes modern elegance: supreme 5 bed detached Longton home with stunning garden for sale

This place is absolutely outstanding.

On the market for £735,000 with eXp UK, this five-bed detached Longton family home is spacious, stylish, and stunning. It has been finished to an exceptional standard throughout and features an open-plan kitchen diner, three reception rooms, a main bedroom with en suite, and gorgeous gardens.

As the estate agent says: “This five-bedroom recently built detached property exudes modern elegance and comfort, offering a sanctuary amidst the bustle of daily life.”

