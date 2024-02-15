News you can trust since 1886
Immaculate 6 bed detached Grimsargh mansion with modern kitchen and gorgeous gardens on the market

This home is stunning.
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 10:37 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Kingswood, this glorious six-bed Grimsargh home is the epitome of style and spaciousness, featuring two reception rooms, a luxury modern kitchen, a utility room, multiple en suites, and front and rear gardens. Take a look around…

Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2

1. Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

2. Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

3. Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

4. Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Douglas Lane, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

