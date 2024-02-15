On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Kingswood, this glorious six-bed Grimsargh home is the epitome of style and spaciousness, featuring two reception rooms, a luxury modern kitchen, a utility room, multiple en suites, and front and rear gardens. Take a look around…
Be sure not to miss some of these other local properties on the market…
Classic 2 bed 19th century 3 storey Whittle le Woods cottage with beams, fireplace, and huge garden for sale
Brand new uber modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with open plan design and secluded garden up for sale
Spacious chain free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with open plan fitted kitchen and huge garden up for sale
Dream 6 bed, 3 storey Ashton on Ribble home with heated swimming pool, detached garage & games room for sale