On the market for offers in excess of £500,000 with Vanessa Daley Estates, this beautifully-presented and fully detached 4-bedroom home offers over 1,600 sq ft of living space and sits on a generous corner plot with wraparound gardens.

Situated in a sought-after residential area, it’s ideal for growing families looking to upsize while enjoying proximity to excellent local schools, amenities, and motorway access, while a local primary school is also conveniently located just at the end of the road, with Preston city centre only a short drive away.

Impeccably extended and renovated to a high standard by the current owners, this turnkey property offers spacious and versatile living accommodation. The heart of the home is an impressive open-plan kitchen, dining, and family living room, featuring luxurious fittings, a central island, and views of the expansive garden, making it perfect for gatherings.

The layout also includes two additional reception rooms with charming bay windows, offering space to relax or entertain, while the ground floor benefits from a separate utility room and a modern shower room, enhancing the property’s functionality for busy family life.

Externally, the home offers courtyard parking for multiple vehicles, plus on-street parking for guests, with the substantial gardens surrounding the property providing a perfect setting for outdoor entertaining, children's play, or simply relaxing in a peaceful environment.

This exceptional home combines space, style, and a highly desirable location, making it a rare find for families seeking comfort, convenience, and quality. Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

