On the market for £400,000 with Purplebricks, this charming 5-bed semi-detached Hutton family home is where classic English cottage design meets modern contemporary living, featuring a large farmhouse-style kitchen, rustic charm, multiple reception rooms, spacious bedrooms, a double garage, and a mature garden.

As the estate agents say: “This cottage is a testament to architectural craftsmanship.”

Take a look around...

