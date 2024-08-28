This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £400,000 with Purplebricks, this charming 5-bed semi-detached Hutton family home is where classic English cottage design meets modern contemporary living, featuring a large farmhouse-style kitchen, rustic charm, multiple reception rooms, spacious bedrooms, a double garage, and a mature garden.
As the estate agents say: “This cottage is a testament to architectural craftsmanship.”
Take a look around...
