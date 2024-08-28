I'm blown away by the craftsmanship of this traditional 5 bed Preston cottage with private garden for sale

Published 20th Jun 2024
This home’s well-preserved period features - from exposed beams and stone fireplaces to original woodwork - harken back to a bygone era, creating a sense of timeless grace and warmth.

On the market for £400,000 with Purplebricks, this charming 5-bed semi-detached Hutton family home is where classic English cottage design meets modern contemporary living, featuring a large farmhouse-style kitchen, rustic charm, multiple reception rooms, spacious bedrooms, a double garage, and a mature garden.

As the estate agents say: “This cottage is a testament to architectural craftsmanship.”

Take a look around...

