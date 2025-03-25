I'd snap up this charming & spacious 3 bed Penwortham family home with large garden in a second

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 07:31 BST

With excellent local amenities and transport links, this home blends character, modern features, and practicality.

On the market for offers in excess of £330,000 with Purple Bricks, this property is about as close to the ideal and quintessential family home as houses get, featuring space, adaptability, tranquil spaces, and modern features.

A beautifully-presented 1930s extended 3-bedroom semi-detached home, this property is located on the sought-after Cop Lane in Penwortham, near Preston. Close to top schools, shops, pubs, and restaurants, it offers spacious living areas, a detached garage, and a large garden, making it perfect for growing families.

Inside, the property features a bright hallway leading to a cosy lounge with a bay window and real oak floors, enhanced by a newly installed multi-fuel log burner, while the adjacent dining room, which features French doors to the rear garden, offers a perfect space for family meals or entertaining.

What’s more, the stylish kitchen at the rear of the home is equipped with modern units and ample counter space and also boasts direct access out to the rear garden, while the ground floor is rounded off by a convenient downstairs WC.

Upstairs, there are 3 well-sized double bedrooms, including a master with a bay window, and the large family bathroom has a roll-top bath and overhead shower. There is also an additional shower room on the 1st floor.

Outside, the generous rear garden is a lovely space, combining lawn and patio areas for various uses in those summer months whilst also featuring a detached garage, offering secure parking while a driveway for additional off-road parking to boot.

Take a look around...

