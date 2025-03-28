I'd say this immaculate 3 bed detached Bispham family home with landscaped garden is pretty much flawless

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 16:19 BST

The property is finished to a high standard, with downlights throughout, providing a modern and stylish living space.

On the market for offers in excess of £215,000 with Susan Eve, this immaculate, show-home style 3-bedroom semi-detached family home is located in a sought-after residential area, close to local amenities and the sea front.

The property offers a spacious, light-filled lounge with a bay window, a modern dining kitchen with a sliding patio door leading to the rear, and a versatile rear reception room currently used as a playroom. The utility room is equipped with modern appliances and additional storage.

Upstairs, the home features three good-sized bedrooms, with the master offering fitted wardrobes, and a contemporary family bathroom with a white four-piece suite, including a bath and step-in shower.

Externally, the property boasts a block-paved driveway for off-road parking and a low-maintenance, beautifully landscaped rear garden, complete with a paved patio, artificial grass, and raised decking area.

With easy access to local amenities and the sea front, this home offers a perfect blend of convenience and comfort. Take a look around...

Calder Road (Credit: Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast)

Calder Road (Credit: Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast)

Calder Road (Credit: Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast)

Calder Road (Credit: Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast)

Calder Road (Credit: Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast)

Calder Road (Credit: Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast)

Calder Road (Credit: Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast)

Calder Road (Credit: Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast)

Calder Road (Credit: Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast)

Calder Road (Credit: Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast)

Calder Road (Credit: Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast)

Calder Road (Credit: Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast)

