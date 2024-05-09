On the market for offers in excess of £189,995 with Ben Rose, this glorious 3-bed semi-detached Adlington family home is the complete package: a modern and spacious property with open-plan layout, fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, family bathroom suite, and private landscaped rear garden.
As the estate agents say: “This would be an ideal home for a first-time buyer.” Be sure to sign up for our free LEP newsletter!
Take a look around...
Hidden gem 3 bed Lancashire countryside barn conversion with spacious design & huge garden on the market
I think this is a rare opportunity: Deluxe Longridge lakeside mansion with dream garden on the market
'I don't think any expense has been spared': Flawless 5 bed Leyland family home with massive garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.