"I'd say it's ideal for a first-time buyer": Spacious & open plan 3 bed Chorley semi with garden for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 9th May 2024, 14:21 BST

This home could be an absolute steal for one lucky buyer.

On the market for offers in excess of £189,995 with Ben Rose, this glorious 3-bed semi-detached Adlington family home is the complete package: a modern and spacious property with open-plan layout, fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, family bathroom suite, and private landscaped rear garden.

As the estate agents say: “This would be an ideal home for a first-time buyer.” Be sure to sign up for our free LEP newsletter!

Take a look around...

1. Chester Place (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Chester Place (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Chester Place (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Chester Place (Credit: Ben Rose)

