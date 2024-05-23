I'd say it ticks all the boxes: Dream 4 bed Fulwood family home with peaceful landscaped garden on the market

By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:04 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 11:42 BST

As the estate agents say, this is ‘a family home that is certain to tick all of those important boxes’.

On the market for £349,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this lovely four-bed semi-detached Fulwood property is the epitome of family living, featuring a large lounge with bay window, a fitted kitchen with breakfast bar, a dining area and utility room, spacious bedrooms including a main with walk-in wardrobe and en suite, a garage, and a rear lawned garden with patio.

As the estate agents say: “Now here comes a family home that is certain to tick all of those important boxes!”

Take a look around...

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Southgate, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

