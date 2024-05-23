On the market for £349,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this lovely four-bed semi-detached Fulwood property is the epitome of family living, featuring a large lounge with bay window, a fitted kitchen with breakfast bar, a dining area and utility room, spacious bedrooms including a main with walk-in wardrobe and en suite, a garage, and a rear lawned garden with patio.
As the estate agents say: “Now here comes a family home that is certain to tick all of those important boxes!”
Take a look around...
Wow, I think this chain free 3 bed Ingol bungalow with classic countryside design & massive garden has it all
I found the cheapest family home in Lancashire, a 3 bed Darwen cul de sac property for sale for £30,000
Tranquil 4 bed Preston country home perfect for growing family with slick design and spacious garden for sale
I love how it exudes modern elegance: supreme 5 bed detached Longton home with stunning garden for sale
I'm blown away... spectacular 7 bed Preston mansion with bar, games room, and 2 AirBnBs on the market