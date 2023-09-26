News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Triple AA Rosette and Michelin Guide restaurant calls time on service
Two men charged after cops seize £1.36M of cocaine from car on the M6

Huge 1902 Hoghton manor house with four living rooms, large gardens, and stylish design up for sale

This wonderful home is described as a ‘substantial sized character property’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:19 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:20 BST

On the market for £615,000 with Armistead Barnett, this glorious four-bed detached Hoghton home dates back to 1902 and boasts four stylish reception rooms, gardens to the front and rear, countless original features, a cellar, and spacious living areas throughout. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Stunning 3 bed Fulwood family home with 3 living rooms, modern design, and large garden up for sale

Ultra modern 2 bed Leyland home perfect for first time buyers on the market for bargain price

Tranquil 4 bed detached Preston home in leafy Woodplumpton with spacious design and huge garden up for sale

Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

1. Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

2. Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

3. Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

4. Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LeylandPrestonFulwood