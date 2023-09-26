Bargain 5 bed Preston family home with breakfast kitchen, office, and landscaped garden with summer house up for sale
This home certainly offers plenty of real estate for the price tag!
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:33 BST
On the market for £199,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this five-bed Grange family home simply has everything, from a dual aspect lounge with wall-mounted fire and a breakfast kitchen, to a home office and a main bedroom with en suite. Plus, it has a private landscaped garden with a summer house. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
Tranquil 4 bed detached Preston home in leafy Woodplumpton with spacious design and huge garden up for sale
1 / 4