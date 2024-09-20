On the market for offers in excess of £269,995 with Ben Rose, this wonderful family property boasts a welcoming entrance hallway, a large living room opening onto the garden, a modern kitchen/diner, a downstairs WC, big bedrooms, a driveway with space for two cars, and a massive south-facing garden with patio areas and central lawn.
