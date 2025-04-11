On the market for offers in excess of £2,999,950 with Armitstead Barnett, this exquisite Victorian villa, dating back to 1854, is one of Lytham's most prestigious homes and is nestled in extensive, beautifully landscaped gardens with direct beach access.

Effortlessly combining period charm with modern luxury, it is set over four floors and boasts 6 reception rooms, 5 bedrooms, and 5 bathrooms, with the entire the home spanning an impressive 6,770 sq ft including garage space.

From the moment you enter via the walled driveway and original stone archway, the home’s historic character is undeniable. Intricate Victorian details like coving, high ceilings, and bay windows have been lovingly preserved, while modern enhancements such as underfloor lighting, a bespoke in-frame kitchen, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system add contemporary flair.

The open-plan living kitchen, dining room, and garden room form a stunning sociable space with bifold doors opening to breath-taking coastal views, with the kitchen equipped with premium appliances including Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Gaggenau, with quartzite surfaces and a walnut-lined finish.

The lower ground floor also offers exceptional leisure facilities, including a wine cellar housed in the original tiled safe, a cinema room with a starlit ceiling, a gym, sauna, and a shower room, along with a double garage accessed internally.

The upper floors host generously sized bedrooms, many with en suite bathrooms and spectacular views. The principal suite occupies the top floor and features vaulted ceilings, original beams, a walk-in wardrobe, and a private balcony overlooking Lytham Front and Granny’s Bay—with distant views of Mount Snowdon.

The gardens are as magical as the home itself: York stone patios, koi ponds, century-old junipers, and a secret path leading straight to the beach, with the outdoor space ideal for entertaining and family life. Plus there’s planning consent in place for further extension

Take a look around...

