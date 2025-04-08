On the market for £2.85m with Armitstead Barnett, Thirlmere is comfortably one of Lancashire’s best homes - a stunning 5-bedroom family home with a 1-bedroom integrated annexe, it is also set on approximately 10 acres of land.
Constructed in 2021 to modern standards, the property offers exceptional living space, including a wine cellar, home office, gym, games room, and extensive garaging, whilst also featuring spectacular views of the Yorkshire Three Peaks and surrounding countryside.
Finished to a high standard, Thirlmere is located in Rimington, close to Clitheroe, offering easy access to commuting routes, schools, and rural life. An architect-designed family home, it offers panoramic views supplemented by a stunning interior design.
Built by an experienced local builder, it extends to 6,673 sq ft and is positioned at the end of a private lane, with the property itself spread over three storeys and boasting with various entry points for convenience.
The ground floor features a grand entrance, leading to a central hallway, living/dining kitchen, dining room, spacious lounge with a wood-burning stove, utility room, and a cloakroom, as well as a wine cellar, gym, games room/cinema room, a large garage with parking for 4 cars, and a walk-in storage room.
Heading upstairs, the first floor includes four double bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, with the master suite offering stunning views, a dressing room, and a luxurious bathroom, while the annexe has a separate entrance and consists of an open-plan living/kitchen area, a double bedroom, shower room, and private terrace.
Outside, the beautifully landscaped grounds feature private seating areas, a wildlife pond, and a wildflower meadow, with the property also including a 9.2-acre field (available separately), ensuring uninterrupted views.
Take a look around...
