On the market for £2.25m with Knight Frank, this astonishing three-storey, six bed Longridge home has not only been significantly improved over recent years, but also boasts an effortless air of class and history.
Featuring a converted barn, a private driveway, a tennis court, solid oak flooring, wood burners, stone hearths, beams, a breakfast kitchen with Belfast sink, a dining conservatory, large bedrooms, a home office, a gym, and approximately eight acres of mature woodland as well as private lawned gardens and a four-car garage.
As the estate agents say: “The property, although secluded and private, is ideally situated within easy commuting distance of the central business centres of the North-West.”
Take a look around...
