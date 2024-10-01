I'd call this spacious 5 bed Preston property with massive landscaped private garden the perfect family home

Published 5th Aug 2024, 14:06 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 13:57 BST

The estate agents describe this place as ‘the perfect family home situated on a quiet, private road between the vibrant communities of Freckleton and Kirkham.’

On the market for £430,000 with Purplebricks, this glorious family home features a large family lounge with bay window and fireplace, a kitchen diner, a utility and pantry, large bedrooms, a study, a sun room, and a large rear garden and garage. Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

Take a look around...

