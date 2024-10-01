This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £430,000 with Purplebricks, this glorious family home features a large family lounge with bay window and fireplace, a kitchen diner, a utility and pantry, large bedrooms, a study, a sun room, and a large rear garden and garage. Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!
Quiet & peaceful 3-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde family bungalow with private wraparound gardens for sale
Stunning 4-bed detached Fulwood family home for sale with modern design, large garden & ample parking
Have I just found Lancashire's best home? Ultra modern country mansion with 11-acre garden on the market
Sumptuous, spacious & stylish 4-bed, 3-storey Lancaster family home with secluded rear garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.