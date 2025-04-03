On the market for offers in excess of £575,000 with Fine & Country, this exceptional 5-bedroom detached house is located in a highly sought-after residential area of Blackpool, offering both luxury and practicality.

Set on a substantial plot with generous front and rear spaces, the property features ample off-road parking, including accommodation for a motorhome, and a large detached garage with electric gates.

Inside, the home boasts spacious, immaculately presented rooms, with the open-plan family kitchen a key feature, seamlessly connecting with two reception rooms to create a versatile living space.

The rest of the ground floor includes a bedroom with an en-suite, which can easily be converted back into an additional reception room, while there is also a convenient WC room with the potential to be turned into a utility room.

Upstairs, the property offers 5 double bedrooms, 3 en-suites, and a luxurious 4-piece family bathroom, complete with a corner jacuzzi bath and a feature steam shower, with the overall layout providing ample facilities for family members and guests, ensuring comfort and privacy for everyone.

Externally, the private rear garden is a perfect retreat, featuring an enclosed hot tub and seating area ideal for entertaining. The property’s outdoor space is also perfect for children’s play, offering a secure and peaceful environment.

Situated near Stanley Park, local amenities, and Blackpool Victoria Hospital, this home provides easy access to scenic trails, schools, shops, and restaurants. Excellent transport links, including the M55 motorway, ensure convenience for commuters, while the famous Blackpool promenade is just a short drive away.

Take a look around...

