On the market for £675,000 with The Square Room, this glorious five-bed semi-detached Poulton-le-Fylde property is not only available chain-free, but has been recently renovated throughout, featuring a south-facing landscaped garden, three reception rooms, five large bedrooms (two of which have en suites and a main with dressing area to boot), an open plan kitchen diner and utility room, and a home gym/office.