On the market for £675,000 with The Square Room, this glorious five-bed semi-detached Poulton-le-Fylde property is not only available chain-free, but has been recently renovated throughout, featuring a south-facing landscaped garden, three reception rooms, five large bedrooms (two of which have en suites and a main with dressing area to boot), an open plan kitchen diner and utility room, and a home gym/office.
As the estate agents say, this is a ‘truly breathtaking five bedroom detached family home.’
Take a look around...
Still on the hunt for that perfect home? Check out these other properties on the market locally...
'I'm in love with this timeless masterpiece': Downton Abbey style country mansion with modern design for sale
'I love its traditional charm': semi rural 3 bed Edwardian Chorley cottage with south facing garden for sale
'I'm truly proud of it': Stunning 5 bed detached Preston home with modern design & massive garden for sale
Bargain & unique 2 bed over 50s Garstang countryside park home on tranquil development on the market
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.