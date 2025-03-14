I tour a massive 4 bed country mansion, the one and only home for sale in Lancashire's poshest village

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 10:40 BST

Braeside is an exclusive detached family home located in the sought-after village of Wiswell in the Ribble Valley.

On the market for £950,000 with Athertons, this vast and sprawling home is not only a promising and striking piece of real estate in its own right, but it’s also the only property for sale in the village recently crowned as Lancashire’s poshest.

After the release of The Telegraph’s annual list of Britain’s poshest villages, the quiet and quaint Lancashire hamlet of Wiswell found itself making the grade for the second year running, prompting plenty of interest in the attractive and bucolic settlement.

Boasting an award-winning pub and restaurant called the Freemasons Arms - itself consistently ranked in the top 50 gastropubs in the country - Wiswell is teeming with interesting homes and views of the surrounding rolling countryside.

It was no mystery as to why Wiswell has earned back-to-back spots on The Telegraph’s list of the country’s poshest villages - the place is extremely appealing given its gorgeous views, quiet lifestyle, and the aforementioned Freemasons.

But such amenities come at a price - the average home here goes for around £608,333 - and in Wiswell, said to have taken its name from Old Molly’s Well later known as the wise woman’s well, affluence is implied.

With mature front and rear gardens, stunning views to the front, and a private, serene outlook to the rear, Braeside also boasts 6 reception rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached double garage.

While this 1950s home requires modernisation, it presents a fantastic opportunity for buyers to personalise and potentially extend, subject to planning permissions, so take a look around the only home for sale in Lancashire's poshest village...

Old Back Lane (Credit: Athertons)

1. Old Back Lane (Credit: Athertons)

Old Back Lane (Credit: Athertons) | Old Back Lane (Credit: Athertons)

Old Back Lane (Credit: Athertons)

2. Old Back Lane (Credit: Athertons)

Old Back Lane (Credit: Athertons) | Old Back Lane (Credit: Athertons)

Old Back Lane (Credit: Athertons)

3. Old Back Lane (Credit: Athertons)

Old Back Lane (Credit: Athertons) | Old Back Lane (Credit: Athertons)

Old Back Lane (Credit: Athertons)

4. Old Back Lane (Credit: Athertons)

Old Back Lane (Credit: Athertons) | Old Back Lane (Credit: Athertons)

