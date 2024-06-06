I think this uber spacious 3 bed Blackburn semi with open plan design for sale is an exceptional opportunity

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2024, 15:19 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 08:30 BST

This character-filled, three-bed semi-detached property is situated on a highly sought-after road in a desirable part on the outskirts of Blackburn.

On the market for offers in excess of £249,995 with Ben Rose, this lovely family home features an entrance porch, a large lounge with bay window and log burner, an open-plan kitchen diner with island unit and dining table, spacious bedrooms, a four-piece family bathroom suite, and a beautiful landscaped rear garden with patio and shed.

As the estate agents say: “This family home is beautifully finished throughout. Original features, such as the stained glass windows, add to the home's charm and character. Overall, this property is an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a blend of traditional features and modern living in a well-connected location.”

Take a look around...

Livesey Branch (Credit: Ben Rose)

Livesey Branch (Credit: Ben Rose)

Livesey Branch (Credit: Ben Rose)

Livesey Branch (Credit: Ben Rose)

Livesey Branch (Credit: Ben Rose)

Livesey Branch (Credit: Ben Rose)

Livesey Branch (Credit: Ben Rose)

Livesey Branch (Credit: Ben Rose)

