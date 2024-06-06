On the market for offers in excess of £249,995 with Ben Rose, this lovely family home features an entrance porch, a large lounge with bay window and log burner, an open-plan kitchen diner with island unit and dining table, spacious bedrooms, a four-piece family bathroom suite, and a beautiful landscaped rear garden with patio and shed.
As the estate agents say: “This family home is beautifully finished throughout. Original features, such as the stained glass windows, add to the home's charm and character. Overall, this property is an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a blend of traditional features and modern living in a well-connected location.”
