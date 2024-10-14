This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for offers in excess of £165,000 with Purplebricks, this slick and modern home is a lovely option for a first-time buyer.

This lovely two-bed Cottam home blends contemporary style with classic comfort and convenience, marrying a convenient location with access to motorway links, to a functional and spacious layout.

A modern semi-detached home, this property is described as being the ‘perfect starter home’, boasting off-road parking to the front as well as prime easy access to local amenities such as shops, restaurants, and parks.

It also features a welcoming entrance vestibule, a large and cosy lounge, a modern fitted kitchen/diner, and a ground floor WC, as well as access to the lovely and secluded rear garden, which is generously-sized.

To the first floor, you’ll find two double bedrooms and a large three piece family bathroom. Coming back to the garden, the outdoor space features a patio seating area and laid to lawn, while the property also benefits from the luxury of having solar panels on the roof.

This place will have you saying ‘I think this modern and stylish property is the perfect home for first time buyers’.