'I think it's versatile': 7 bed cul de sac Kirkham family home with open plan design & garden on the market

This cul de sac home is a sight to behold.

By Jack Marshall
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 12:57 BST

On the market for £350,000 (but currently under offer) with Unique Estate Agency, this huge seven-bed Kirkham property is about as spacious a family home as you could imagine, featuring an extension, oodles of space, a fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a private rear garden.

As the estate agents say: “The property has been extended to accommodate a growing family and with the additional space downstairs, this house is well worth viewing! [It’s been] recently decorated throughout and versatile living accommodation.”

Take a look around...

Park Road, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

