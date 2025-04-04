On the market for £465,000 with Farrell Heyworth, this stunning, modern four-bedroom detached Inskip house is located in a highly sought-after semi-rural village, offering a peaceful setting with a southerly aspect rear garden.

Impressive from the off and featuring an imposing and striking façade, the property boasts a beautifully landscaped garden and an extended Tegula block driveway leading to a detached double garage with a 7.4kW EV charging point.

Inside, the home has a spacious layout, beginning with an entrance hallway and separate WC, while the through lounge/diner is enhanced by a bay window and French doors that open onto the rear garden and patio, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining.

The open-plan kitchen/dining/family room is a highlight, featuring a SieMatic kitchen with integrated NEFF appliances, an island with pop-up power socket, wireless phone charging, Bluetooth speaker, and a remote-control extractor with mood lighting.

French doors also provide direct access to the garden, and the separate utility room also leads to the rear garden, plus the property is equipped with Cat5 data points in the lounge, family room, and master bedroom for seamless connectivity.

On the first floor, a large gallery landing leads to the master bedroom with an en-suite shower room, a four-piece family bathroom, and three additional bedrooms. One of the bedrooms is currently used as a home office, with extensive built-in furniture, including storage, bookshelves, and a partner desk.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

