On the market for the uber bargain price of just £95,000 with Proctors Estate Agents, this spacious three-bed terraced Blackburn home is the ultimate starter home, featuring spacious living areas, a fitted kitchen, an interior which won’t need much work at all, large bedrooms, and a charming rear garden with decking area and lovely views.
As the estate agents say: “[This is] an attractive and much improved mid town house in this well established residential area.”
Take a look around...
