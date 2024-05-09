I think it's attractive and much-improved: ultra bargain 3 bed Blackburn home with landscaped garden for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 9th May 2024, 09:32 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 10:40 BST

You won’t find many better first homes for anyone looking to get the feet on the property ladder.

On the market for the uber bargain price of just £95,000 with Proctors Estate Agents, this spacious three-bed terraced Blackburn home is the ultimate starter home, featuring spacious living areas, a fitted kitchen, an interior which won’t need much work at all, large bedrooms, and a charming rear garden with decking area and lovely views.

As the estate agents say: “[This is] an attractive and much improved mid town house in this well established residential area.”

Take a look around...

1. Mona Road (Credit: Proctors Estate Agency)

2. Mona Road (Credit: Proctors Estate Agency)

3. Mona Road (Credit: Proctors Estate Agency)

4. Mona Road (Credit: Proctors Estate Agency)

