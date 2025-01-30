I haven't seen many homes like this uber modern and deluxe 4-bed open plan super property on the market

By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Jan 2025, 10:57 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 11:31 BST

This home is the epitome of modern luxury.

On the market for offers in excess of £550,000 with Kingswood, this executive 4 bed detached Fulwood home has it all.

From a bright and airy entrance hall and spacious living rooms, this place also features an uber modern kitchen diner, a gorgeous main bedroom off the massive landing, and a superb landscaped garden.

As the estate agents say: “It’s rare that properties of this type and quality come to the market.”

Have a look around...

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2

