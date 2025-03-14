On the market for offers in excess of £299,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this property is described as being a ‘beautifully-presented family home’ - sitting on a quiet and secluded Cottam street, it merges accessibility with suburban privacy.

Offering a modern and stylish finish to go alongside its sitting in a highly sought-after location, this home features a modern and sleek open-plan kitchen and dining area which are undoubtedly the heart of the home

Flooded with natural light and finished with slick cream units and high-end integrated appliances, the spacious area that is the kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining space, perfect for both casual meals and entertaining.

The living room is another highlight, offering plenty of space for relaxation, enhanced by large windows that fill the room with natural light, while other ground floor features include a convenient downstairs WC.

Upstairs, the 4 generously-sized bedrooms include a main with an en-suite bathroom, while the modern and tastefully finished family bathroom is joined by the remaining bedrooms, which provide ample space and flexibility for different uses.

Externally, the property boasts a well-maintained garden, ideal for outdoor activities, as well as additional features including a utility room, a garage, and off-road parking. Take a look around...

