On the market for £2.8m with Fine & Country, this massive 5-bed detached Brindle home sits on a 2.75-acre plot and features electric gates, an open plan kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area, a lounge with wood-burner, a home cinema room, a utility room, a glass atrium being used as a home gym, a library, a main bedroom with dressing area and en suite, a triple garage, and a massive garden with patio, lawn, and pond.

As the estate agents say: “Ansdell was originally built in circa 1998 and has recently been remodelled to create a most fabulous property with the most high quality of finishes offering a stylish and refined living space both internally and externally.”

It truly is a state of the art 5 bed detached super mansion. Take a look around...