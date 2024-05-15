I found a peaceful and tranquil 4 bed Preston country home with a truly spectacular woodland garden for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 16:15 BST

This property is described as being a ‘stunning and spacious stone built home’.

On the market for £550,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this charming countryside idyll is the ideal rural escape. A gorgeous three-bed mews home set in a courtyard development in Brindle, this property boasts a stunning open-plan kitchen/diner, spacious bedrooms, a modern four-piece family bathroom, a garden overlooking nearby woodlands, large patio areas, and a detached garden room annexe.

As the estate agents say: “Positioned adjacent to peaceful woodland, this residence provides a tranquil and picturesque setting that is truly captivating.”

Take a look around...

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents) Photo: Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents) Photo: Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents) Photo: Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents) Photo: Brook View, Friths Court, Gregson Lane, Brindle, PR5 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

