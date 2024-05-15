On the market for £550,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this charming countryside idyll is the ideal rural escape. A gorgeous three-bed mews home set in a courtyard development in Brindle, this property boasts a stunning open-plan kitchen/diner, spacious bedrooms, a modern four-piece family bathroom, a garden overlooking nearby woodlands, large patio areas, and a detached garden room annexe.
As the estate agents say: “Positioned adjacent to peaceful woodland, this residence provides a tranquil and picturesque setting that is truly captivating.”
Take a look around...
Also on the market locally for those still looking for their forever home...
I've never seen a home epitomise modern luxury like this: brand new 5 bed Freckleton family home for sale
"Where do I sign!?" Sprawling 4 bed detached Preston home in leafy Woodplumpton with huge garden for sale
"I've never seen a more eye-catching home!" Vast California style 4 bed coastal mansion on the market