'I found a home ideal for young families': Bargain 3 bed semi-detached home with landscaped garden for sale

This place represents a potential steal.

By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd May 2024, 15:30 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £150,000 with Hunters, this Darwen property features an open plan ground floor, a modern kitchen, a large lounge, good-sized bedrooms, and a brilliant rear garden as well as an electric car charging point.

As the estate agents say: “It’s ideal for young families.”

Take a look around...

Still on the hunt for that perfect home? Check out these other properties on the market locally...

'I'm in love with this timeless masterpiece': Downton Abbey style country mansion with modern design for sale

'I love its traditional charm': semi rural 3 bed Edwardian Chorley cottage with south facing garden for sale

'I'm truly proud of it': Stunning 5 bed detached Preston home with modern design & massive garden for sale

Bargain & unique 2 bed over 50s Garstang countryside park home on tranquil development on the market

1. Ribble Avenue (Credit: Hunters)

Photo Sales

2. Ribble Avenue (Credit: Hunters)

Photo Sales

3. Ribble Avenue (Credit: Hunters)

Photo Sales

4. Ribble Avenue (Credit: Hunters)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyPropertiesPrestonGarstangEdwardianChorleyDownton Abbeyfirst personMoneyBlackburn with Darwen Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.