This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £220,000 with Purplebricks, this clean-cut modern home is something of a hidden gem.

A well-presented and tranquil 3-bed semi-detached home in Kirkham, this property offers the best of both worlds when it comes to peacefulness and convenience in terms of transport links to Preston, Blackpool, and Lytham. An ideal family home, it is nestled on a charming cul-de-sac and is surrounded by greenery.

The interior of this home features a welcoming entrance hall, a spacious family lounge, a striking modern fitted kitchen, three generously-sized bedrooms, and a slick three-piece bathroom, while the outside areas boast low-maintenance gardens, off-road parking for multiple vehicles, and privacy.

This home is also on the market with no onward chain, making it a real hidden gem.

Take a look around...