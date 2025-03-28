On the market for £550,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this gorgeous 3 bed detached home is about as exclusive and suave as modern homes come, sitting - as it does - on an slick development called Homelands Court in Preston.

Boasting an elegant interior, this home begins with a welcoming hallway with Italian floor tiling and underfloor heating and a stylish kitchen diner with granite worktops, Neff appliances, and a spacious lounge with a wood-burning stove and French Georgian doors.

It also features a practical utility room with granite worktops and a WC with modern fittings, as well as a wonderful modern layout designed with functionality in mind - the kitchen and dining area open into the meticulously landscaped rear garden, which features a patio, outdoor kitchen, and a well-maintained lawn surrounded by mature shrubs.

Upstairs, the the luxurious master bedroom includes an en-suite and fitted wardrobes, while the family bathroom offers a four-piece suite with a double rainfall shower. The master suite also features a dressing table and ample natural light, while the second and third bedrooms include fitted wardrobes and Velux windows.

Externally, the property includes a private driveway, garage with electric door, and power, so take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

