I can't get over how stylish it is! Slick 3 bed detached Preston family home on gated community up for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 13:04 BST

This home combines modern luxury with comfort in a highly sought-after location.

On the market for £550,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this gorgeous 3 bed detached home is about as exclusive and suave as modern homes come, sitting - as it does - on an slick development called Homelands Court in Preston.

Don’t miss Lancashire Post’s daily newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP.

Boasting an elegant interior, this home begins with a welcoming hallway with Italian floor tiling and underfloor heating and a stylish kitchen diner with granite worktops, Neff appliances, and a spacious lounge with a wood-burning stove and French Georgian doors.

Keep up-to-date with the latest Preston news by signing up for our LEP newsletter.

It also features a practical utility room with granite worktops and a WC with modern fittings, as well as a wonderful modern layout designed with functionality in mind - the kitchen and dining area open into the meticulously landscaped rear garden, which features a patio, outdoor kitchen, and a well-maintained lawn surrounded by mature shrubs.

Sign up for our unmissable newsletter - love Lancashire - love the LP.

Upstairs, the the luxurious master bedroom includes an en-suite and fitted wardrobes, while the family bathroom offers a four-piece suite with a double rainfall shower. The master suite also features a dressing table and ample natural light, while the second and third bedrooms include fitted wardrobes and Velux windows.

For a personalised LP news and sport round-up sign up for our free newsletter.

Externally, the property includes a private driveway, garage with electric door, and power, so take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

I visited Lancashire's poshest village and I can see why homes here are so expensive and in-demand!

I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech

Greggs announces brand new menu item after TikTok buzz... here's where you can get your hands on it

All 61 Lancashire railway stations ranked from highest to lowest train cancellation rate

Lancashire restaurant wins prestigious award at the Nation’s Curry Awards 2025

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Homelands Court (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

1. Homelands Court (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Homelands Court (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) | Homelands Court (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Homelands Court (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

2. Homelands Court (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Homelands Court (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) | Homelands Court (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Homelands Court (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

3. Homelands Court (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Homelands Court (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) | Homelands Court (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Homelands Court (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

4. Homelands Court (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Homelands Court (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) | Homelands Court (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MetroPropertyPrestonPropertyHousingfirst person
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice