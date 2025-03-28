On the market for £550,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this gorgeous 3 bed detached home is about as exclusive and suave as modern homes come, sitting - as it does - on an slick development called Homelands Court in Preston.
Boasting an elegant interior, this home begins with a welcoming hallway with Italian floor tiling and underfloor heating and a stylish kitchen diner with granite worktops, Neff appliances, and a spacious lounge with a wood-burning stove and French Georgian doors.
It also features a practical utility room with granite worktops and a WC with modern fittings, as well as a wonderful modern layout designed with functionality in mind - the kitchen and dining area open into the meticulously landscaped rear garden, which features a patio, outdoor kitchen, and a well-maintained lawn surrounded by mature shrubs.
Upstairs, the the luxurious master bedroom includes an en-suite and fitted wardrobes, while the family bathroom offers a four-piece suite with a double rainfall shower. The master suite also features a dressing table and ample natural light, while the second and third bedrooms include fitted wardrobes and Velux windows.
Externally, the property includes a private driveway, garage with electric door, and power, so take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss:
I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.