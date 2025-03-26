I can't fathom how incredible this gargantuan 6 bed countryside mansion with 9 acre garden is

Published 26th Mar 2025, 15:48 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 15:52 BST

This is comfortably one of the finest homes in the North West.

On the market for £2.75m with Ben Rose Estate Agents, this exceptional six-bed detached barn conversion is located on the outskirts of Chorley in the picturesque rural village of Heapey.

Named the Heapey Fold Estate, the property is ideally set up for equestrian use, boasting approximately 9 acres of private land, a stable complex, a workshop, and planning permission for additional stables a training arena, and a 4-bed eco house.

Offering any lucky owners some of Lancashire’s finest countryside views, this home has been fully renovated, blending rustic charm with modern flexibility and elegance. It features a bespoke kitchen with dual Belfast sinks and an Aga, a spacious lounge with a log-burning fireplace, a family room, a home gym, a cinema room, and an office/playroom.

Upstairs, the master suite features a private balcony and luxurious en-suite, while other bedrooms offer en-suites and elevated sleeping areas ideal for children, who are sure to delight in the quirky nature of the rooms.

Outside, the gated entrance leads to ample parking, a garage, and beautifully landscaped gardens with a pond, summer house, and decking, while additional general features include CCTV security and a water treatment shed.

Take a look around...

Heapey Fold Estate (Credit: Ben Rose)

1. Heapey Fold Estate (Credit: Ben Rose)

Heapey Fold Estate (Credit: Ben Rose) | Heapey Fold Estate (Credit: Ben Rose)

Heapey Fold Estate (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Heapey Fold Estate (Credit: Ben Rose)

Heapey Fold Estate (Credit: Ben Rose) | Heapey Fold Estate (Credit: Ben Rose)

Heapey Fold Estate (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Heapey Fold Estate (Credit: Ben Rose)

Heapey Fold Estate (Credit: Ben Rose) | Heapey Fold Estate (Credit: Ben Rose)

Heapey Fold Estate (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Heapey Fold Estate (Credit: Ben Rose)

Heapey Fold Estate (Credit: Ben Rose) | Heapey Fold Estate (Credit: Ben Rose)

